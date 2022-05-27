What's it like to photograph the Queen?

It certainly appears to be shaping up to be a royal event to remember. The Queen herself is gearing up for the celebrations with a short stay at Balmoral. She often travels to her Scottish estate at this time of year, but on this occasion it's likely to be something of a break before the big weekend.

In any case, to get you excited about all the festivities, we thought it would be fun to have a chat with someone who has spent the past several decades documenting some of these milestone moments.

As the Shutterstock agency's royal photographer, Tim Rooke has had a unique opportunity to follow the Windsor clan all around the world and see the royal family's duties first-hand. Here, he tells us what it's been like to capture some of their most unforgettable occasions and what he's learned about them from behind a camera lens.

CNN: How did you get into royal photography? Was it something you'd always been interested in pursuing?

Tim Rooke: From very early on, the role of a royal photographer always looked incredibly appealing to me because it combines the two things that I love most: photography and travel. I've worked for Shutterstock as its royal photographer since 1991, but I had been photographing the royals for many years before this. There's something so rewarding about capturing and having access to some of the most significant moments in British history. It makes my job special every day.

CNN: You've traveled far and wide in your role and documented some of the most memorable moments of the Queen's reign. What has that been like?

TR: Being up close with the Queen is truly a surreal experience. Being able to capture her in both serious and candid moments is something very few people will get to do in their lifetime. In my opinion, there is no one more famous in the world than Her Majesty. People across the globe have always been and will always be captivated by her every move, and it is down to me to capture her in those special moments so that the media can share them with the world. To name but a few, I've traveled with the Queen to Australia, South Africa, Canada, Thailand, and Ireland. The tours are always my favorite part of my job because there is less media in attendance and the royal family appear more relaxed. I've even had the opportunity to fly with the royal family with the Royal Air Force Voyager. It's an experience comparable to flying on Air Force One.

It is important for me to showcase her true personality, which is why I am always so pleased when I catch her smiling or having an interaction with the public. I think the thing that piqued my interest in the royal family is how mesmerized people are in their engagements, despite so many of them happening every year. Undeterred by the routine nature of events, there is still so much mystery with the royal family.

CNN: Tell us about some of your favorite snaps you've taken?

TR: Two photos serve as some of my most memorable shots, but I am looking forward to many more being added to my collection!

The Queen beams with delight while visiting the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the UK on May 13, 2022.

I have always found the easiest place to get a picture of the Queen relaxed and smiling is when she's around horses. There are hundreds of pictures I have taken of her enjoying herself at the races -- this shot was taken this month at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. It is getting rarer to see the Queen on engagements and even though the horse show is in her back garden (the grounds of Windsor Castle), we only saw her on one day, visiting the show to watch her horses compete. She watched some of the show from h