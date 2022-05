What's it like to photograph the Queen?

A version of this story appeared in the May 27 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on Britain's royal family. Sign up here.

London (CNN) Hold on to your hats, royal fans -- we're a week out from the Platinum Jubilee long weekend of celebrations.

When it comes to a party, the royals know how to put on a show, and thankfully, after all the uncertainty of the past couple of years, this royal event will be no different. As we detailed a few weeks ago , beacons will be lit, there'll be processions, parades, pageants and street parties, not to mention a star-studded concert at Buckingham Palace.

It certainly appears to be shaping up to be a royal event to remember. The Queen herself is gearing up for the celebrations with a short stay at Balmoral. She often travels to her Scottish estate at this time of year, but on this occasion it's likely to be something of a break before the big weekend.

In any case, to get you excited about all the festivities, we thought it would be fun to have a chat with someone who has spent the past several decades documenting some of these milestone moments.

As the Shutterstock agency's royal photographer, Tim Rooke has had a unique opportunity to follow the Windsor clan all around the world and see the royal family's duties first-hand. Here, he tells us what it's been like to capture some of their most unforgettable occasions and what he's learned about them from behind a camera lens.

Read More