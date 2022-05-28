Real Madrid beats Liverpool to win Champions League title on a night marred by security issues

Stade de France, Paris (CNN)Real Madrid is simply made for nights like these.
No matter how perilous the situation seems, no matter how unlikely victory appears, the team in white always seems to find a way to win.
There was no comeback this time, as there had been against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Real had to survive almost an entire game of Liverpool dominance.
The night, though, was unfortunately marred by security issues outside of the stadium, which led to fans clambering over gates and others being targeted by tear gas in scenes that will be spoken about for days to come.
For much of the match it wasn't pretty; white shirts, it seemed, were constantly strewn across the penalty area as they desperately attempted to repel wave after wave of Liverpool attacks.
Chances were few and far between for Carlo Ancelotti's side, but it only needed one. Vinicius Junior appeared completely unmarked at the far post on the hour mark to turn home Federico Valverde's low cross and secure the 1-0 win and Real's 14th European crown.
Real defender Nacho described what his team had done in the knockout stages of the Champions League as "magic" and many questioned whether those improbable escape acts were possible outside of the Bernabeu.
But doubt Real at your peril. This team always has another trick up its sleeve.
When the full time whistle went, Real's bench erupted and emptied onto the pitch. Beside themselves with joy, some players sank to the floor and others ran to share the moment with their fans.
It was yet another night of trials and tribulations for Real in this season's Champions League, but there is little anyone can do -- even this remarkable Liverpool side -- when Los Blancos seemingly have a date with destiny.
Ugly scenes pre-match
Real Madrid fans had filled their end of the stadium almost entirely more than an hour before kick-off and treated their players to a thunderous welcome as they emerged from the tunnel for their warmup.
It took a little while longer for Liverpool supporters to filter into the ground, but those that had taken their seats serenaded the men in red with a bellowing rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' as the warm ups came to an end.
The atmosphere generated by both sets of fans was spine-tingling and there was an electricity in the air that is reserved only for these kinds of occasions.
However, kick-off was delayed by more than 35 minutes due to unsavoury scenes outside the stadium, with many fans unable to get in and with tear gas used by authorities.
Some supporters were seen climbing over the closed gates to make their way into the ground as dangerous bottlenecks formed around tight entry points.
European football's governing body, UEFA, released a statement saying "the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles."
It added: "As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium."
"UEFA is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation."
A spokesperson for the Paris Police Prefecture said: "People without tickets forced the barriers and tried to get inside the stadium to watch the match. These attempts created crowd movements."