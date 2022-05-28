Real Madrid beats Liverpool to win Champions League title on a night marred by security issues

Stade de France, Paris (CNN) Real Madrid is simply made for nights like these.

No matter how perilous the situation seems, no matter how unlikely victory appears, the team in white always seems to find a way to win.

There was no comeback this time, as there had been against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Real had to survive almost an entire game of Liverpool dominance.

The night, though, was unfortunately marred by security issues outside of the stadium, which led to fans clambering over gates and others being targeted by tear gas in scenes that will be spoken about for days to come.

For much of the match it wasn't pretty; white shirts, it seemed, were constantly strewn across the penalty area as they desperately attempted to repel wave after wave of Liverpool attacks.

