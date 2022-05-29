Indy 500: How to watch and everything else you need to know

(CNN) Following two weeks of testing, practice and qualifying, the Indy 500 returns this weekend as 33 drivers attempt to win the coveted Borg-Warner Trophy and celebrate on the podium with a traditional bottle of milk.

Named after the 500 miles that are completed by the field, "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is the flagship event of the IndyCar series and was first raced in 1911.

Its arena is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway -- a 2.5 mile long oval that is so large it encloses an 18-hole golf course and has a permanent seating capacity of 257,325 -- the highest-capacity sports venue in the world.

This year will see the return of all these spectators since only a reduced crowd was allowed entry in 2021 and the race took place behind closed doors in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every winner is given a bottle of milk, after Louis Meyers was pictured with milk after his victory in 1936.

Qualifying occurred last weekend to determine the configuration of the all-important starting grid.

