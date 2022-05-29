Sergio Pérez wins dramatic Monaco Grand Prix after heavy rain causes long delay

(CNN) Sergio Pérez produced a brilliant drive as Red Bull capitalized on a dramatic Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Mexican driver started the race third but leapfrogged the leaders during an action-packed race.

While Pérez won the sport's showpiece for the first time, his teammate Max Verstappen finished third with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in second.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had started on pole but finished his home race down in fourth after his team's pit stop strategy allowed Red Bull to overtake the Monegasque driver.

It means Verstappen extends his lead over Leclerc at the top of the driver's championship.

Pérez was overcome with emotion on the podium.

