Marcus Ericsson wins Indianapolis 500 after restart sets up sprint to the finish

(CNN) Marcus Ericsson of Honda survived a late challenge to win the Indy 500 on Sunday and earned the rights to the coveted Borg-Warner Trophy and to celebrate on the podium with a traditional bottle of milk.

Ericsson was up 3 seconds with 5 laps to go and flying to a win when Jimmie Johnson crashed into the wall, causing a red flag that temporarily stopped the race and set up a final sprint to the finish.

On the restart, Ericsson fought off an encroaching Pato O'Ward to win the race for the first time in his career.

In a post-race interview, Ericsson said he had to refocus for the restart but knew he could still take the checkered flag.

"I had to do everything there and then to keep them behind," he said. "I can't believe it, I'm so happy."

