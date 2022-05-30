German Chancellor accused of comparing climate activists to Nazis

(CNN) German Chancellor Olaf Sholz was accused Monday of comparing climate activists to Nazis, in allegations that his spokesperson said were "completely absurd."

Scholz was speaking at a Catholic Day panel event in the city of Stuttgart on Friday when protesters disrupted him, with one activist reportedly trying to get up on stage before being blocked by security staff.

"I'll be honest: These black-clad displays at various events by the same people over and over again remind me of a time that is, thank God, long gone by," he said in an exchange captured on camera.

His remarks went viral on Monday on social media, where a number of users expressed anger over his comments.

Scholz was speaking about the phase-out of coal-fired power generation and resulting jobs losses in open cast mining when he was interrupted.

