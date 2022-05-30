Amid accounts of 'appalling' and 'brutal' treatment of fans at the Champions League Final, lawmakers call for answers

(CNN)There is a blame game going on after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, with differing positions adopted by lawmakers in the UK and France amid allegations of "appalling" and "brutal" treatment of fans.
The match was delayed by 35 minutes after Liverpool fans struggled to enter the Stade de France and tear gas was used by French police towards supporters held in tightly packed areas.
On Monday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said counterfeit tickets were to blame for the delay, saying there was "a massive, industrial and organized fraud of fake tickets" and that "30,000 to 40,000 English fans ... found themselves at the Stade de France either without a ticket or with falsified tickets."
UEFA, the governing body of European football, also said the buildup of fans at turnstiles was caused by fake tickets.
Those figures have been disputed, while UK lawmaker Ian Byrne said attributing crowds and delays to fake tickets was "utter nonsense" and an attempt from French authorities and UEFA to cover their backs.
There has been widespread criticism towards the treatment of fans at the hands of the French authorities deployed for the game.
Photos and videos circulated on social media show Liverpool supporters crammed into fenced areas and tear gas used by police.
Byrne, a UK Member of Parliament for Liverpool West Derby who says he was at the match as a Liverpool fan, described the situation outside the stadium as "one of the most horrendous experiences of my life."
"I have honestly never witnessed such a hostile environment for a football match. It was truly horrific," he wrote in a letter calling for the UK government to press for a formal investigation into the events outside the Stade de France on Saturday.
"Many elderly people, children, disabled people, asthma sufferers and families out for a day to remember were among those pepper sprayed," he added.
Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson also called for the UK government to take action and said she was "disgusted by appalling management & brutal treatment" of Liverpool fans, while the club has also called for a formal investigation into what it called "unacceptable issues" faced by fans.
On Monday, the spokesman to Boris Johnson said the UK Prime Minister is "hugely disappointed" by the way fans were treated and described footage from outside the stadium as "deeply upsetting and disturbing," according to PA media.