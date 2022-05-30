Chaos erupts as angry fans storm the pitch following the Saint-Étienne's relegation to Ligue 2

(CNN) Sunday's relegation playoff between Saint-Étienne's and AJ Auxerre was marred by violence, just one day after crowd and police confrontations affected the Champions League Final.

St Étienne and Auxerre played the second leg of their relegation playoff at the former's home stadium, the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. The match decided which one of the teams will play in the country's top flight -- Ligue 1 -- next season, with the visitors Auxerre emerging victorious on penalties.

Multiple videos circulated on social media showing St Étienne fans charging the pitch and setting off flares at the end of the match.

French broadcaster RMC Sport reported that this forced players from both teams to be evacuated down the tunnel amid concerns for their safety.

"Despite an exceptional and reinforced system of close to 500 agents, many supporters invaded the pitch at the final whistle of the match against AJ Auxerre," St Étienne said in a statement.

