Sam Burns sinks 38-foot putt to defeat 'best friend' Scottie Scheffler in Charles Schwab Challenge playoff

(CNN) Sam Burns holed a spectacular off-green birdie putt to secure a dramatic playoff victory over world number one Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in Texas, on Sunday.

Despite starting the final day seven shots behind the year's most in-form player , Burns carded a joint round-best five-under par 65 to set the clubhouse target at nine under.

While Burns waited, heavy winds that had plagued players at Colonial Country Club all weekend intensified, as Scheffler -- having carded 66, 65, 68 through the opening three days -- closed with a two-over 72 to set up a playoff with his American compatriot.

Almost two hours after finishing up at the par four 18th, Burns found the same hole once again courtesy of a stunning 38-foot birdie putt from off the green.

Scheffler's failure to replicate the 25-year-old's long-range effort meant that, almost as soon as he had left, Burns was returning to the clubhouse donning his victor's tartan jacket.

Burns clinches victory with a long-range birdie putt at the 18th.

