The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 to reach NBA Finals for first time in 12 years

(CNN) The Boston Celtics secured a nerve-wracking 100-96 Game 7 victory over the Miami Heat to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years.

The Celtics twice opened up a double digit lead and looked to be running away with the win, but buoyed by a raucous home crowd, Miami twice surged back and even had a chance to win it late.

With the Heat trailing by two points, star forward Jimmy Butler opted to take a transition three-pointer with 14 seconds still remaining on the clock, only to see his effort fall short and clang off the front of the rim.

Marcus Smart was then fouled after Al Horford had secured the rebound for the Celtics and went on to make both of his free throws to secure the win and set up a Finals meeting with the Golden State Warriors.

"We fought through a lot of adversity this year. We're a resilient group and tonight seemed to signify our season," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said, per Reuters.

