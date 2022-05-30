Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals cornerback, dies at 25

(CNN) Jeff Gladney, a cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals, died in a car crash Monday morning in Dallas, according to the team's official website.

Gladney, 25, was among two people who died in the crash, according to CNN affiliate WFAA . CNN has reached out to Gladney's agent for comment.

The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles, according to a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff's Department. A preliminary investigation found that a white vehicle was speeding and clipped a second vehicle from behind.

The white vehicle then lost control and hit a freeway pier beam, killing the man and woman inside, the release said. The second vehicle was also occupied by a man and woman, who were not injured.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney is seen in action against Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis in the first quarter of an NFL game on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Minneapolis.

Gladney was entering the third season of his NFL career, after playing college football at Texas Christian University. The Minnesota Vikings drafted him as a first-round pick in 2020, but the team released him ahead of the 2021 season after he was indicted on charges of felony assault, according to the NFL's website

Read More