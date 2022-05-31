Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

(CNN) The loss of a plane carrying 22 people in Nepal has highlighted the dangers of air travel in a country often referred to as one of the world's riskiest places to fly.

When a Tara Air flight crashed into a Himalayan mountain at an altitude of about 14,500 feet on Sunday it was Nepal's 19th plane crash in 10 years and its 10th fatal one during the same period, according to the Aviation Safety Network database

While investigators are still piecing together exactly what happened -- the black box was recovered on Tuesday, airport officials told CNN -- experts say conditions such as fickle weather patterns, low visibility and mountainous topography all contribute to Nepal's reputation as a notoriously dangerous place to fly.

On this occasion in particular, poor weather is thought to have played a part, Binod B.K., an official from Nepal's home ministry, told CNN. The weather forecast for Pokhara at the time, according to Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, was "generally cloudy with brief thundershowers."

Family members of passengers on board the Twin Otter aircraft operated by Tara Air weep outside the airport in Pokhara on May 29.

The Tara Air plane took off Sunday morning from the city of Pokhara, in central Nepal, and was about halfway into its 25 minute flight to the popular tourist destination of Jomsom when it lost contact with air control, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said.

