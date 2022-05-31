Formula One driver Sergio Pérez to stay at Red Bull until 2024 after signing contract extension

(CNN) Formula One driver Sergio Pérez has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Red Bull Racing until 2024, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Mexican driver joined Red Bull at the end of 2020 and went on to enjoy his most successful F1 season, finishing fourth in the overall 2021 driver's championship.

The announcement comes just days after Pérez, affectionately known as "Checo," won the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of Carlos Sainz and teammate Max Verstappen , who finished third.

Commenting on the contract extension, team principal and CEO Christian Horner said: "Since joining Oracle Red Bull Racing, Checo has done a fantastic job.

"Time and again he has proved himself to not only be a magnificent team player but as his level of comfort has grown he has become a real force to be reckoned with at the sharp end of the grid."

Read More