Coco Gauff triumphs in all-American quarterfinal at the French Open to reach first grand slam singles semifinal

(CNN) A week ago, Coco Gauff celebrated her high school graduation under the Eiffel Tower.

Gauff's extraordinary talent has been evident since she became the youngest player in history to reach the main draw at Wimbledon three years ago, defeated Venus Williams and reached the fourth round.

The athleticism and power that have made Gauff such a threat were on display once again as she continued her perfect start to this year's French Open, during which she has not yet dropped a set.

She will now face world no. 59 Martina Trevisan on Thursday for a place in the final.

