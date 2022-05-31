(CNN) Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal beat longtime rival and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros early Wednesday to advance to the semifinals at the French Open.

The quarterfinal match, which ended after 1 a.m. local time in Paris, lasted more than four hours and was one of the most anticipated of the tournament.

In their head-to-head matches, more than any other two men in the sport's professional era, Nadal has beaten Djokovic 29 times, while Djokovic has won 30.

And during Nadal's long illustrious career, he has played 113 matches at Roland Garros and won 110 of them. Djokovic is responsible for two of these three defeats in Paris.