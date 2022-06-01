(CNN) West Ham defender Kurt Zouma was on Wednesday ordered to complete 180 hours of community service after pleading guilty to kicking and slapping a cat, according to PA Media.

The UK animal welfare charity, RSPCA launched an investigation into the French international player after a video of the incident filmed by his younger brother, Yoan, surfaced online in February showing him hurling shoes at his pet cat, slapping it across the face, chasing it around the room and kicking it across the floor in what looked to be a private residence.

During the sentencing at Thames Magistrates' Court, Zouma was also banned from owning a cat for five years and ordered to pay court fines of nearly £9,000 ($11,214).

Yoan was ordered to complete 140 hours of community service after pleading guilty to one count of aiding, abetting, counseling or procuring his older brother to commit an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The RSPCA seized two cats belonging to Zouma shortly after the incident and they have remained in their care since February.

