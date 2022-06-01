There are now 23 lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson

(CNN) Another woman has filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, bringing the number of civil suits accusing the Cleveland Browns quarterback of misconduct, including in some cases sexual assault, to 23.

Nia Smith, a professionally licensed cosmetologist in Texas, alleges she had three encounters with Watson starting in 2020, whose behavior, she said, "grew worse during every massage," according to a civil suit filed Tuesday.

Watson allegedly asked the plaintiff to massage inside his anus, exposed his erect penis, tried to grab the plaintiff's buttocks, touched her between her legs and repeatedly requested sex in incidents spanning three sessions, the lawsuit alleges.

Smith alleges that she was completely traumatized by her interactions with Watson and quit her job at the salon.

Watson, in a statement sent via his lawyer Rusty Hardin, "vehemently" denied the allegations Tuesday, and has repeatedly denied the accusations of sexual assault and misconduct made against him.

Read More