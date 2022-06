Washington University in St. Louis basketball star passes away from stomach cancer aged 22

(CNN) Justin Hardy, a basketball player for Washington University in St. Louis, passed away on Sunday from stomach cancer at age 22, according to a statement from his father Bob Hardy.

Hardy was diagnosed with stage four terminal cancer in April 2021 but continued to play for the school after undergoing treatment. In spite of the illness, he remained his team's second leading scorer as they reached the second round of the Division III NCAA tournament

Hardy's father Bob shared the news in a post on Twitter on Sunday. The post read: "After 13 months of redefining what it means to live with cancer, Justin passed peacefully early this morning."

Washington University's athletics department said in a statement: "Our deepest condolences go out to Justin Hardy's family on his passing. We are devastated by this loss but comforted by the manner in which he lived his life.

"We have the awesome responsibility to carry forward his legacy of relentless positivity. To respond to even the toughest of circumstances with the strength and courage that Justin did. In his own words: 'If you want to win, just give me the ball.'"

Read More