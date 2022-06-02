(CNN) Rewind the clock to February 23, the day before Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine, and one might be tempted to guess that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's days in office were numbered.

In late March, Russia's military began withdrawing its battered troops from around the Ukrainian capital , claiming they had shifted focus to capturing country's eastern Donbas region. Three months after its invasion, Russia no longer appears to be aiming for a short, victorious war in Ukraine -- nor does it seem to be capable of achieving one.

Officials carry away bodies of dead Russian soldiers in Kyiv on May 13.

The problem with prognostication

Does this mean Russia is losing? It's tempting to take a snapshot of the situation on a given day and draw sweeping conclusions.

The Ukrainians have managed to kill Russian generals at an astonishing pace; Moscow has been forced to reorganize its military command after initial disarray; and Russian casualties , however elusive the official numbers, are shockingly high.

But Russia now controls a crescent of Ukrainian territory that extends from around Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, continues through separatist-held cities of Donetsk and Luhansk and reaches westward to Kherson, forming a land bridge linking the peninsula of Crimea (forcibly annexed by Russia in 2014) with the Donbas region.

Russia's main direction of effort is now in the Donbas region, where things have settled into a grinding war of attrition. Recent fighting has focused around Severodonetsk, an industrial city where Ukrainian forces hold the last sliver of eastern Luhansk region.