Huge crowds turn out to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Updated 1636 GMT (0036 HKT) June 2, 2022

People pack The Mall as the British royal family come onto the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Thursday.
London (CNN)London was awash with red, white and blue on Thursday as huge, flag-waving crowds flocked to the city for a chance to see the Queen and her family commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.

The area around Buckingham Palace and nearby St James' Park was packed with homegrown and international tourists -- some of whom had camped out overnight -- to witness the first event of the bumper four-day weekend celebrations.
And after 70 years of duty on the throne, the monarch certainly lived up to her reputation as a loyal crowd-pleaser. At 96, she may not have been up to the ceremonial role of riding on horseback as part of Trooping the Colour, but she nonetheless appeared to much applause on Buckingham Palace's famous balcony following the military parade.
    Dressed in a dusky dove blue Angela Kelly ensemble with matching hat, the Queen smiled as she received the salute as soldiers and officers returned from Horse Guards Parade following the conclusion of Trooping the Colour.
      Queen Elizabeth II watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade in London on Thursday, June 2.
      People pack The Mall as the royal family reaches the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
      The Queen walks out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony.
      Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves during a carriage procession on Thursday. Joining her on the carriage were her three children — Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte — as well as Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
