Huge crowds turn out to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

London (CNN) London was awash with red, white and blue on Thursday as huge, flag-waving crowds flocked to the city for a chance to see the Queen and her family commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.

The area around Buckingham Palace and nearby St James' Park was packed with homegrown and international tourists -- some of whom had camped out overnight -- to witness the first event of the bumper four-day weekend celebrations.

And after 70 years of duty on the throne, the monarch certainly lived up to her reputation as a loyal crowd-pleaser. At 96, she may not have been up to the ceremonial role of riding on horseback as part of Trooping the Colour, but she nonetheless appeared to much applause on Buckingham Palace's famous balcony following the military parade.

Dressed in a dusky dove blue Angela Kelly ensemble with matching hat, the Queen smiled as she received the salute as soldiers and officers returned from Horse Guards Parade following the conclusion of Trooping the Colour.