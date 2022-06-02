World No. 1 Iga Swiatek cruises through to the French Open final with victory over Daria Kasatkina

(CNN) An ace sealed Iga Swiatek's place in the French Open final -- unplayable and ultimately unbeatable, just like she has been for the last 34 matches.

Swiatek's 34-match winning streak is the longest unbeaten run on the women's tour since Serena Williams ' 34-match streak in 2013. If Swiatek wins the final, she would equal Venus Williams' 21st century record of 35 straight wins, set in 2000.

In this latest victory, the 21-year-old comprehensively dismantled No. 20 seed Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1 in an hour and four minutes to reach her second French Open final where she will face either Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan.

The Pole won her first grand slam title at Roland Garros in 2020 when she defeated Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1.

"I try to treat every match the same way," Swiatek said after the match. "If I realize it is one of the biggest matches of the season, it stresses me out, so I try to just focus on a task and I listen to music."

Read More