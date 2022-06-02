Prince Harry and Meghan to attend Queen's birthday parade with other royals

London (CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will attend the Queen's birthday parade on Thursday, in their first joint public appearance with the royal family since they quit as working royals two years ago.

The couple will watch the Trooping the Colour event with other royals at Horse Guards parade, a spokesperson for the couple told CNN.

But Harry and Meghan will not join other royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the parade on Thursday; the Queen decided last month tha t only royals carrying out official duties will be included.

That also means Prince Andrew, whose reputation has been tarnished by a civil US sexual abuse lawsuit which he settled, will be absent.

The Sussexes have flown to the UK from their home in California for the Queen's jubilee events , which mark her 70th year on the throne.

Read More