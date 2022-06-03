Hideki Matsuyama receives first PGA Tour disqualification for illegal club markings

(CNN) Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified during the opening round of the Memorial Tournament on Thursday after illegal markings were found on one of his clubs.

The Japanese golfer , winner of the Masters in 2021, was ruled out of the PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf in Ohio on the 10th tee after a white, paint-like substance applied to the face of his 3-wood was found to be in violation of equipment rules.

It is the first time that Matsuyama, ranked 12th in the world, has been disqualified from a PGA Tour event, coming at the tournament which he achieved the first of his eight PGA Tour wins at in 2014.

Chief referee and PGA Tour Senior Tournament Director Steve Rintoul said officials had been made aware of a potential "non-conforming" club after Matsuyama's initial tee-off and had spoken to the 30-year-old to confirm that he had used it.

Matsuyama hits a tee shot at the ninth hole.

"He was very honest and forthright about it," Rintoul, who spoke with Matsuyama personally on the fifth fairway, said, according to the PGA Tour website

