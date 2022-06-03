Celtics mount huge fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

(CNN) "High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen." Even Kevin Durant couldn't take his eyes off of Thursday's night of basketball.

The Boston Celtics saved their best for last, mounting a huge fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Golden State Warriors 120-108 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

After a nip-and-tuck game, Boston eventually won by a comfortable margin, riding a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull ahead at Chase Center in San Francisco.

According to ESPN, it was the second-largest scoring run in the final quarter of a Finals game over the last 50 seasons.

Al Horford led the way for the Celtics with 26 points, while Jaylen Brown had 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Jayson Tatum pitched in a double-double performance of 12 points and 13 assists. Derrick White added 21 points off the bench.

Read More