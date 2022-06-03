Coco Gauff urges end to gun violence and calls for gun reform as she advances to French Open final

(CNN) US tennis star Coco Gauff has said she wants to use her platform to call for the end of gun violence and urged for gun reform.

Following her semifinal victory at the French Open on Thursday to advance to her first grand slam singles final, the 18-year-old wrote on a nearby camera lens -- as is tradition after a victory. But instead of just her signature, Gauff added "Peace End Gun Violence" with a picture of a heart.

After her 6-3 6-1 straight sets victory against Italy's Martina Trevisan, the American explained that she hadn't planned to write that message beforehand, but she wanted to express the "important" message.

"It's important, just as a person in the world, regardless of tennis player or not. I think, for me, it was just especially important just being in Europe and being where I know people globally around the world are for sure watching," she said.

"I think that this is a problem in other parts of the world, but especially in America, it's a problem that's, frankly, been happening over some years, but obviously now it's getting more attention. But for me, it's been an issue for years.