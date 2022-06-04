Desert Crown wins 243rd Epsom Derby as Princess Anne steps in for the Queen

Epsom Downs Racecourse, England (CNN) Desert Crown won the 243rd Epsom Derby on Saturday as Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, stepped in for Queen Elizabeth II.

Ridden by Richard Kingscote and trained by five-time Derby winner Sir Michael Stoute, Desert Crown -- the pre-race favorite -- raced into the lead with two furlongs to go, eventually winning in dominant style.

A colorful fireworks display had the thousands of fans in attendance ready for a show, and Desert Crown -- owned by Saeed Suhail -- demonstrated why it was the favorite to claim the title by speeding to a famous victory.

Kingscote later credited Stoute's leadership as a reason for their success.

"When I was a kid I was useless and I've had a lot of support from this gentleman (Stoute) here," he told ITV Racing after the race.

