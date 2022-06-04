Iga Swiatek wins second grand slam title with victory against Coco Gauff in French Open final

(CNN) Iga Swiatek has been nearly unstoppable this season -- and now she has a second grand slam title to prove it.

The Polish star won the French Open for the second time on Saturday as she defeated Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in Paris, extending her unbeaten run to 35 matches.

That equals Venus Williams' 21st century record for consecutive wins set back in 2000 and cements Swiatek's status as the best player in women's tennis at the moment.

"Two years ago, winning this title was something amazing, I wouldn't expect it ever," the 21-year-old said during her on-court interview after the match.

"But this time I feel like I worked hard and did everything to get here even though it was pretty tough and the pressure was big."

