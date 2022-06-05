'No reason to panic' for Golden States Warriors ahead of NBA Finals Game 2 against the Boston Celtics

(CNN) The second installment of the NBA Finals is set to take place on Sunday as the Golden State Warriors look to recover from an early setback against the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors, playing in their sixth Finals in eight seasons, looked on course to win Thursday's Game 1, but a huge fourth quarter comeback saw the Celtics take an early lead in the best-of-seven series with a 120-108 victory.

"It's first to four, not first to one," Warriors' Klay Thompson said after the game.

"And we all have been through situations like this. There's no reason to panic. I like our chances still, and we'll go home and we'll digest what happened. I know we'll be better Game 2."

Boston now has a chance to take a commanding lead in the series during Sunday's game, which gets underway at 8 p.m. ET at Chase Center. After that, the teams contest back-to-back games in Boston.

