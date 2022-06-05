Rafael Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open title with straight-sets victory against Casper Ruud

(CNN) Rafael Nadal claimed a record-extending 14th title at the French Open as he defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0.

The Spaniard dominated Sunday's final in Paris as he won 11 consecutive games across the second and third sets.

The victory means the 36-year-old Nadal, who won his first French Open title 17 years ago, becomes the oldest men's singles champion at Roland Garros and extends his men's record of 22 grand slam titles -- two ahead of rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

More to follow.