Queen Elizabeth II makes surprise appearance on palace balcony to cap off jubilee

London (CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday, as part of the final day of celebrations to mark her historic 70-year reign.

The Queen had skipped events on Friday and Saturday -- a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral and an afternoon at Epsom racecourse -- after experiencing "discomfort" during the opening day parade on Thursday.

The Queen was flanked by three generations of her family -- Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children -- to the delight of thousands who had gathered along the Mall for the once-in-a-lifetime jubilee event.

The crowd roared as the 96-year-old monarch emerged with a broad smile and surveyed the patriotic sea of Union Jack flag-waving well-wishers before her.

It was the third balcony appearance for the monarch during the jubilee weekend. She previously watched a flypast with her family and took a salute from soldiers as they returned from the Trooping the Colour military parade on Thursday. She also took part in the beacon lighting ceremony that evening from Windsor Castle.

