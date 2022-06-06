Lionel Messi scores five goals in a single game to climb all-time international scoring list

(CNN) Lionel Messi scored all five of Argentina's goals as it beat Estonia 5-0 in an international friendly on Sunday.

The 34-year-old was in clinical form as he opened the scoring with a penalty before adding four more goals in his country's rout.

Messi, who has 86 goals in 162 international games, has now climbed above Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskás in the all-time international top scoring list.

The PSG star is behind former Malaysia forward Mokhtar Dahari (89), Iran's Ali Daei (109) and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese talisman netted twice for Portugal at the weekend, extending his record to 117 international goals.

Messi scored his second goal with a fine finish.

