Why India is in damage-control mode with Arab nations

Abu Dhabi, UAE and New Delhi, India (CNN) It took India less than 24 hours to discipline two politicians after a controversy that had been brewing at home for over a week caught the attention of its Arab trade partners.

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended a spokesperson and expelled another official after derogatory comments they made about Islam's prophet led to an outcry in Arab countries.

On May 26, BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma made comments on an Indian news channel about Prophet Mohammad that were deemed offensive and Islamophobic. Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoned India's ambassadors, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued statements of condemnation.

"If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement," she said.

Most Indian news outlets reporting on the story didn't directly quote Sharma's original comments.

Naveen Jindal, a BJP leader, was expelled from the party over comments he made about Islam on social media, the BJP office said.

Analysts said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has walked a tight rope between keeping his Muslim international allies happy while pushing his party's Hindu nationalist agenda at home.

"Modi has tried very hard to prevent his party's domestic political agenda from spilling over and poisoning India's relations with the Gulf states," said Hasan Alhasan, a Bahrain-based fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies who researches Indian foreign policy in the Gulf. "The extent to which Sharma's comments have clouded India's relations with the Gulf states is unprecedented, and that's of course because she is, or was, the spokesperson of the BJP."

Taneja said the Indian government has realized that a lot of religious rhetoric "has been taking place for a while and has been going unnoticed, but it will not go so anymore."

The hashtag "Anyone but the prophet, oh Modi" was trending on Twitter in all six Gulf countries, and as far away as Algeria, with residents in Muslim nations calling for a boycott of Indian products. Oman's outspoken Grand Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Al-Khalili, the chief religious figure in the country, called Sharma's comments "a war on all Muslims" and a matter that "calls for all Muslims to rise as one nation."

The controversy comes as Gulf states and India look to significantly enhance their economic partnership. India, the world's third-biggest importer of oil, looks to the Middle East for 65% of its crude imports . On the other hand, the Asian nation sends millions of workers to the Gulf states who send home billions of dollars in remittances.

"There are over 8 million non-resident Indians across the Gulf . The Gulf states are key sources of India's oil and gas imports, and bilateral trade is over $100 billion," said Alhasan. "So it is a very important set of relationships from the Indian perspective."

The UAE alone, where some 3.5 million Indians live, accounts for 33% of remittances to India, at more than $20 billion a year.