Several Tampa Bay Rays players decline to wear LGBTQ logos on uniforms for Pride Night, reports say

(CNN) Several players on the Tampa Bay Rays did not wear LGBTQ logos on their uniforms for the team's Pride Night celebration during Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, at least five Rays baseball players -- pitchers Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson -- declined to wear the uniforms which featured rainbow logos on the caps and jerseys.

Adam addressed the situation on behalf of the players who opted out, telling the Tampa Bay Times that it was a "faith-based decision" and that it wasn't "judgmental."

"So it's a hard decision," Adam said. "Because, ultimately, we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here.

"But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it's just a lifestyle that maybe -- not that they look down on anybody or think differently -- it's just that maybe we don't want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who's encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior.

