Even if Boris Johnson survives this confidence vote, his premiership is far from safe

London (CNN) Boris Johnson will face the darkest moment of his premiership on Monday evening, after it was finally announced after days of speculation that enough letters had been submitted by his own Conservative Party lawmakers to hold a confidence vote in his leadership.

The letters come after months of Johnson being dogged by the so-called "Partygate" scandal and after he was booed in public during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Despite the obvious stress of facing a vote that could ultimately end his time in office, Johnson will to some extent be relieved for more than one reason.

First, the rebels who had been plotting in secret to get rid of him have finally been forced to show their hand. In order for him to lose the vote, 180 -- 50% plus one -- of Johnson's Conservative MPs would need to vote against him.

That is a tall order. Any MP currently deemed to be on the government payroll is expected to support the government position, and it is obviously the position of Johnson's government that he remain in power. There are thought to be around 180 MPs on the government payroll -- among them ministers, parliamentary private secretaries and party vice chairs -- though due to the murky arrangement of people who serve in non-public facing jobs it is hard to get an exact number.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Party at the Palace, held outside Buckingham Palace in London on June 4.

Read More