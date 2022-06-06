London (CNN) Boris Johnson has survived a vote of confidence held by his own party. Conservative MPs voted Monday in a secret ballot by 211 to 148 to allow Johnson to remain party leader -- and, by extension, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Johnson was informed by Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee of MPs, that 54 no-confidence letters -- the threshold required to trigger a vote -- had been submitted on Sunday afternoon.

The news came after a tense weekend for the PM, after he'd been loudly booed in public at an event celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and his personal poll ratings slipped further in the wake of the "Partygate" scandal.

Though the vote may impact his legacy, Johnson never really expected to lose. Not only did rebels need a huge number -- 180 -- MPs to vote against Johnson, there was no obvious alternative candidate to replace him.

When the PM addressed backbenchers ahead of the vote in Parliament, he was met with raucous applause and table banging. Supporters leaving the room said that Johnson was in a serious mood, talking about policy and how to take the country forward, rather than cracking jokes. Some detractors also said he'd struck a serious tone at the meeting, and that they expected Johnson to win.

