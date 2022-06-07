Apologetic Phil Mickelson to return to golf at inaugural LIV Golf series tournament

(CNN) Six-time golf major champion Phil Mickelson will participate in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament at the Centurion Club near London. The controversial series tees off Thursday.

Mickelson, who won the last of three Masters green jackets in 2010, has not played since controversial comments about the Saudi Arabian-funded events were published earlier this year by his biographer.

He was quoted from a 2021 interview with author Alan Shipnuck for his upcoming book, "Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar," as saying that he would consider joining the proposed Super League because it is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

Shipnuck quoted Mickelson as saying disparaging things about Saudi Arabia's human rights record and asserting that the kingdom killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi . Mickelson said in February he would take "some time away" from golf after being criticized for the comments.

Mickelson tweeted a statement Monday, "I am thrilled to begin with LIV Golf and I appreciate everyone involved. I also intend to play the majors."

Phil Mickelson during the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 5.

