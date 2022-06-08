Denver Broncos and Walton-Penner family enter into purchase and sale agreement

(CNN) The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the NFL team, it was announced on Tuesday.

The agreement to purchase the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust is subject to approval from the NFL's finance committee and league ownership, as well as "the satisfaction of customary closing procedures," according to a statement from the Broncos

The purchasing group is headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband Greg Penner, the chairman of Walmart.

"I have enjoyed getting to know Rob Walton, Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner throughout this process," said Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis.

"Learning more about their background and vision for the Denver Broncos, I am confident that their leadership and support will help this team achieve great things on and off the field."

