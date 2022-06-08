Emma Raducanu has 'no idea' whether she'll compete at Wimbledon after 'freak' injury

(CNN)US Open champion Emma Raducanu says she's unsure whether she'll be fit enough to compete at this year's Wimbledon after suffering a "freak" injury at a WTA 250 event in Nottingham, England, on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old had to retire from her match against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic with what appeared to be an issue with her side.
It comes as world No. 3 Alexander Zverev underwent surgery on torn ligaments in his right ankle, which will almost certainly rule him out of Wimbledon.
The injury forced Zverev to retire from his match against eventual champion Rafael Nadal at the French Open, screaming in agony as he appeared to roll his ankle.
The grass court major is set to begin on June 27, and while Zverev is unlikely to recover, Raducanu says she has "no idea" whether she'll compete.
"First game, absolute freak. I think I pulled something. I'm not really sure what exactly happened. I just came off court," Raducanu told reporters after the match.
"It's on the side of my body. It feels, I don't know, maybe around my rib or something.
"It could've just seized up and spasmed and then it's really bad for a few days. But I've got no idea. I can't diagnose myself, so I'll get it checked out."
Raducanu, who reached the last-16 at Wimbledon last year, also lamented the string of fitness issues she's struggled with since winning her maiden grand slam.
She has been unable to find consistency since her breakthrough year and is currently without a coach.
Zverev starts rehab
Meanwhile, Zverev is already undergoing rehab after his surgery.
The 25-year-old is hunting for the first grand slam trophy of his career but will have to wait while his injury recovers.
"We all have our own journey in life. This is part of mine. Next week I'll reach a career-high ranking of number 2 in the world, but this morning I had to undergo surgery," Zverev said in a post on Instagram Tuesday.
"After further examination in Germany, we received confirmation that all three of the lateral ligaments in my right ankle were torn.
"To return to competition as quickly as possible, to ensure all the ligaments heal properly, and to reclaim full stability in my ankle, surgery was the best choice.
"My rehab starts now and I'll do everything to come back stronger than ever!"