Paris Police Chief admits 'failure' at Champions League Final and apologizes to fans

Paris (CNN)Paris Police Chief Didier Lallemant admitted Thursday that the chaos at the Stade de France at the Champions League Final was "obviously a failure" and said he takes "full responsibility for police management" of the event.
Tens of thousands of fans filtered through Paris to the Stade de France on May 28 to watch Liverpool and Real Madrid go head-to-head -- but the hugely anticipated showdown was littered with chaotic moments.
The match itself was delayed by more than 35 minutes after Liverpool fans struggled to enter the Stade de France and tear gas was used by French police towards supporters held in tightly packed areas.
Photos showed fans crammed into fenced areas after a bottleneck formed around a particularly tight entry point at the Liverpool end, while many fans with tickets say they were held back from entering the stadium in dangerously crowded areas and that communication from security was poor.
Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have issued statements detailing instances of violence that their fans endured and called for an investigation to determine who was responsible for the incidents.
During a hearing before the French Senate, Didier expressed his "sincere apologies" to Spanish and English fans who were not welcomed in "safe conditions."
"People were pushed or assaulted when we owed them safety," he said, adding that "the image of the country has been shaken."
Lallemant went on to defend the actions of the police, including the use of tear gas.