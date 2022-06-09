Paris Police Chief admits 'failure' at Champions League Final and apologizes to fans

Paris (CNN) Paris Police Chief Didier Lallemant admitted Thursday that the chaos at the Stade de France at the Champions League Final was "obviously a failure" and said he takes "full responsibility for police management" of the event.

Tens of thousands of fans filtered through Paris to the Stade de France on May 28 to watch Liverpool and Real Madrid go head-to-head -- but the hugely anticipated showdown was littered with chaotic moments.

The match itself was delayed by more than 35 minutes after Liverpool fans struggled to enter the Stade de France and tear gas was used by French police towards supporters held in tightly packed areas.

Liverpool fans show tickets and wait in front of the Stade de France prior to the Champions League Final.

Photos showed fans crammed into fenced areas after a bottleneck formed around a particularly tight entry point at the Liverpool end, while many fans with tickets say they were held back from entering the stadium in dangerously crowded areas and that communication from security was poor.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have issued statements detailing instances of violence that their fans endured and called for an investigation to determine who was responsible for the incidents.

