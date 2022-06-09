Emma Raducanu hopeful of playing at Wimbledon after injury

(CNN) British tennis star Emma Raducanu is hopeful of playing at Wimbledon later this month despite retiring from a match on Tuesday with what she described as a "freak" injury.

Raducanu was facing Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in a WTA 250 event in Nottingham when she felt as if she had "pulled something" on the side of her body.

But the US Open champion said she is eying up a return to the court later in the grass court swing.

"It was disappointing to go out this week with a side injury and unfortunately (I) will no longer be able to play in Birmingham," Raducanu said in a statement released by the Lawn Tennis Association.

"I'm looking forward to being back on the match court soon though to enjoy the rest of the grass season."

