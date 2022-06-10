Several people injured in stabbing at university in northwest Germany

(CNN) Multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident at Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences in the northwestern German city of Hamm.

A suspect has been detained, a police spokesperson told CNN on Friday. It is still unclear exactly how many people have been injured and how severe their injuries are.

"Hamm Police has a major operation ongoing in the area of the Hamm-Lippstadt University. Several people were injured with a knife. The perpetrator has been detained. We are at the scene in numbers and ask you to avoid this area," Hamm police said on their official Twitter account Friday.