Shohei Ohtani's pitching and bat help Los Angeles Angels end 14-game losing run

(CNN) Led by Shohei Ohtani's pitching and bat, the Los Angeles Angels ended a 14-game losing streak as they defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Thursday.

Ohtani put the Halos on top at Angel Stadium with a two-run home run in the fifth inning, and they never relinquished the lead.

He also was credited for the win after pitching seven innings, giving up one run on four hits, walking two and striking out six.

"I had a couple chances to stop the losing streak on the mound, but I wasn't able to do that," Ohtani said through an interpreter, according to MLB.com. "I was glad to be able to do it today."

The Angels' losing streak was the longest in franchise history, and also the longest for a team with a reigning MVP -- Ohtani -- on its roster.

