A missing child was found alive after more than 40 years. But the search continues for her parents' killers, police say

(CNN) A woman who was turned over to officials at an Arizona church as a baby more than four decades ago has been identified through DNA as the daughter of a Florida couple whose murdered bodies were found in Texas in 1981, officials said Thursday.

Investigators are still working to resolve the couple's killing and are asking for the public's help in the cold case, Texas first assistant attorney general Brent Webster said at a news conference.

"We wish Holly the best. We're grateful that we found her," Webster said. "But we must continue with our purpose of finding who murdered this couple."

The parents have been identified as Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., from Florida, and their bodies were discovered in 1981 in a wooded area in Houston, Texas, according to officials.

At the time, investigators could not identify the parents, and their identification came last year through DNA testing. Their daughter, who was an infant at the time, was not found with them -- leaving behind many unanswered questions.

