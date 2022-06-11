France commits to rebuilding relationship with Australia after failed submarine deal

(CNN) France's defense minister said Saturday that the country aimed to rebuild its relationship with Australia, following a failed submarine deal that led to a breakdown of relations between the two countries.

The comments by Sebastien Lecornu come after Australia said they will pay French defense contractor Naval Group a $584 million settlement after canceling an agreement last year that had been in place since 2016

"On his request, I am going to meet the Defense Minister of the new Australian government," Lecornu said in a statement on Twitter . "Our history and geography are shared... We must look to the future and rebuild cooperation on new foundations."

France and Australia engaged in a very public spat in September 2021 after Australia pulled out of a multi-billion dollar defense deal that would have seen France provide them with nuclear-powered submarines, in favor of an agreement with the United States and United Kingdom.

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) pose before dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on June 15, 2021.

Australia's then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had "deep and grave concerns" about the capabilities of the French submarines, and the trilateral partnership with the UK and US -- dubbed AUKUS -- better served national interests, and added he would "make no apologies for getting the right result from Australia."