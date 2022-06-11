Seven killed in helicopter crash in Italy's Monte Cusna

(CNN) The bodies of seven people were found on Saturday, two days after a helicopter crashed in northern Italy.

Five bodies were initially found, according to the National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps (CNSAS), but the bodies of two others on board were found later on Saturday.

"The helicopter, which had been missing since Thursday 9 June, had taken off from the Lucca airport with seven occupants and was found today, on Mount Cusna, completely destroyed," the agency added.

The remains were found on Monte Cusna, in the Apennines in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, a few kilometers from Tuscany.

After 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET), CNSAS tweeted that unfortunately no survivors were found.

Read More