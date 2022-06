Most of Severodonetsk now controlled by Russian forces, Ukraine says, as 'situation remains difficult'

(CNN) Most of the city of Severodonetsk in Luhansk is now controlled by Russian forces as fighting in the street raged on Saturday, according to a Ukrainian official.

"Nothing has changed in Severodonetsk, the situation remains difficult. Fighting continues, but unfortunately, most of the city is under Russian control. Some positional battles are taking place in the streets," Serhiy Haidai, the Governor of Luhansk, said.

Severdonetsk lies in the heart of Donbas , a sprawling industrial region in eastern Ukraine that has seen intermittent fighting since 2014, when Russian-backed separatists seized control of two territories -- the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.

If Russian forces were to gain full control of Severodonetsk, the neighboring city of Lysychansk would become Ukraine's last remaining stronghold in the Luhansk region.

Russian-backed officials claim that negotiations are ongoing to release those inside the local Azot chemical plant, where 800 people are reportedly sheltering.

Read More