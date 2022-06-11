Most of Severodonetsk now controlled by Russian forces, Ukraine says, as 'situation remains difficult'

(CNN) Most of the city of Severodonetsk in Luhansk is now controlled by Russian forces as fighting in the street raged on Saturday, according to a Ukrainian official.

"Nothing has changed in Severodonetsk, the situation remains difficult. Fighting continues, but unfortunately, most of the city is under Russian control. Some positional battles are taking place in the streets," Serhiy Haidai, the Governor of Luhansk, said.

Russian-backed officials claim that negotiations are ongoing to release those inside the local Azot chemical plant, where 800 people are reportedly sheltering.

"The combatants are holed up inside the Azot plant. The release of their hostages and their surrender is being negotiated," Rodion Miroshnik, a leader in the Russian-allied Luhansk People's Republic, said.

Miroshnik claimed up to 400 Ukrainian combatants are taking refuge in the factory complex, alongside civilians in the plant's bomb shelter.

"The combatants are trying to make demands, namely to allow them to leave the territory of the chemical plant together with the hostages and to provide a corridor to go to Lysychansk. Such demands are unacceptable and will not be taken into consideration," Miroshnik said.

Talks are also underway to allow for the safe evacuation of the civilians, and for the safety of the Ukrainian forces if they surrender unconditionally, he added.

Ukrainian soldiers talk during heavy fighting against Russia at the front line in Severodonetsk on June 8, 2022.

Death toll climbs in Mariupol

Further south in Mariupol, an additional 24 deaths of children were reported by Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office on Saturday, following Russian shelling during a months-long siege in the southern port city.

The blockade ended last month after Russian forces took control of the Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian forces had holed up.

This brings the total death toll of minors during Russia's invasion of Ukraine to 287, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a Telegram post. More than 492 children have been injured during the war, according to the statement.

The statement added that these figures are not complete, as work is underway to verify the deaths of children in other places where there is active fighting.