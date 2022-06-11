Family 'devastated' by death sentence on British national by pro-Russian court in Ukraine

London (CNN) Relatives of a British man sentenced to death by a court in the pro-Russian, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have said they are "devastated" and that he "should be accorded all the rights of a prisoner of war" according to the Geneva Conventions.

"Firstly, our whole family is devastated and saddened at the outcome of the illegal show-trial by the so-called Donetsk People's Republic," Shaun Pinner's family said in a statement issued by the UK Foreign Office on Saturday.

"As a Ukrainian resident for over 4 years and contracted serving Marine in the 36th Brigade, of which he is very proud, Shaun should be accorded all the rights of a prisoner of war according to the Geneva Convention and including full independent legal representation," the statement said.

"We sincerely hope that all parties will co-operate urgently to ensure the safe release or exchange of Shaun. Our family including his son and Ukrainian wife, love and miss him so much and our hearts go out to all the families involved in this awful situation," the family also added.

Pinner was sentenced to death on Thursday alongside compatriot Aiden Aslin and Moroccan national Brahim Saadoune, after they were accused of being "mercenaries" for Ukraine, according to Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti.

