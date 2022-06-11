Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes

(CNN) Mo Donegal won the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday.

Mo Donegal was piloted by three-time Eclipse Award-winning jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. Ortiz also won the 2016 Belmont Stakes with Creator.

"It's very special, honestly," Ortiz said after the race. "We (were) very positive."

Mo Donegal with Irad Ortiz, Jr. celebrate in the winner's circle.

Racing in front of more than 46,000 people at the one-and-a-half mile track, Mo Donegal was a 5-2 favorite among the eight horses entering the race.

The horse raced around the track in 2 minutes and 28.28 seconds, comfortably beating out Nest, who finished in second and Skippylongstocking who finished in third.

