(CNN) Steph Curry produced a 43-point masterpiece Friday to will the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics and level the series at 2-2.

At 34, Curry may be in the twilight of his career, but he looked like a man still playing at the absolute peak of his powers.

Curry, who had been a doubt for this game with an injury sustained in Game 3 , made 14 of his 26 field goal attempts and seven of 14 attempts from three. But it wasn't just his remarkable efficiency in front of a raucous Boston crowd that made this performance special.

The man many believe to be the greatest shooter of all time was making long-range threes off contact, tough layups and showcasing the absurdly silky handles that have made him one of the hardest players to defend in the NBA.

Teammate Klay Thompson said he believed Friday's masterclass ranks "probably No. 1" out of Curry's greatest Finals performances.

