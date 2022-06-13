Linn Grant makes history as first female winner on DP World Tour

(CNN) Linn Grant made history on Sunday as she became the first female winner on the DP World Tour.

The Swedish golfer romped to an impressive nine-shot victory at the Scandinavian Mixed event after posting a final-round, eight-under 64 at Halmstad Golf Club.

Grant, who turned professional last year, finished on 24-under par, comfortably clear of compatriots Henrik Stenson and Scotland's Marc Warren, and 14 shots clear of the next woman, Gabriella Cowley.

When asked if competing and succeeding against her male counterparts was a motivation for her, Grant said: "For sure, that was the most important thing!"

"It's a nice feeling and all week I've just felt it was the girls against the guys and whoever picked up the trophy was representing that side of the field," she told Sky Sports.

Read More